LUBBOCK, Texas — It was another emotional day in the courtroom as the jury got to hear testimony from Hollis Daniels’ aunt and sister. That testimony brought him to tears for the first time since the start of the hearing.

The jury learned on Wednesday that Janice, Hollis’s mother, had reached out to a family therapist for help after she noticed he was struggling with depression. His therapist spoke with Daniels’ and realized he needed more help that he couldn’t provide. The therapist then sent an extensive email to Daniels’s mother that stated, “I would think about keeping him home this semester.”

Their therapist said Daniels was showing concerning signs of death wishes and recommended his family to keep him home from Tech for the fall semester in 2017 and seek professional medical help.

Later, the mom of Daniels’ former girlfriend would testify. She was in tears, explaining how her daughter came running into the room worried that Daniels would kill himself one night. She said that they immediately told Janice and felt as though Janice didn’t believe her and brushed it off. She said she was surprised to instead see Janice packing bags for Daniels to return to school, and how upset Daniels seemed to be returning to school.

Eventually his aunt would take the stand. She told the jury that her sister, Janice, was never present at home and instead only cared about appearances. She said Janice worked as a travel writer and would be invited on extravagant trips in five-star hotels to write and would prioritize her career over her children.

Finally, his sister, Carrie Lalley took the stand. She was emotional throughout her entire testimony and explained to the jury that she held resentment towards her mom because her mom would always travel and at times felt it was optional. She said her mom missed out on formative moments of their lives and would leave their dad to raise her and Daniels.

She also said her mom would often “bait and switch” her, she would encourage her to reach out for help and when she would confide in her, Janice would then scold her. Lalley said when she got pregnant at 17, she went to Janice for help, and immediately took her to get an abortion. She also advised her not to tell her grandmother or aunt, otherwise they would think “less than” of her.

The defense would eventually ask Lalley about her children and their relationship with Daniels. She told the jury they had a loving relationship and were extremely close, it was this question that would then bring Daniels to tears, grabbing several tissues as the jury was shown an image of Daniels and his nephews.

Despite it all, the state would go on to ask Lalley if his mother is the reason Daniels was in the courtroom today and Lalley would go on to say no.