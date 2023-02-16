LUBBOCK, Texas – Wednesday was filled with emotion on the eighth day of the sentencing hearing for Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial. The jury heard heartbreaking testimony from his friends, former teachers, and family members.

During the summer of 2017, Janis Turk Daniels, Daniels’ mother, was concerned that he was depressed and suicidal. She reached out to her friend Dr. Nicholas Wilkens, who was a counselor, to meet with her son. After meeting with Daniels, Dr. Wilkens said he emailed Janis to tell her that her son had a death wish and advised her not to send Daniels back to Texas Tech University (TTU) for his sophomore year. That advice was ignored, and two months later, Daniels shot and killed Texas Tech Police Department (TTPD) Officer Floyd East Jr. on campus.

In court Wednesday, the defense called Daniels’ maternal aunt Carrie Turk Schnoor to the stand. She testified that depression and anxiety are very prominent on that side of the family, but no one ever discussed their issues. She then talked about her sister Janis, Daniels’ mom, who she feels didn’t prioritize her kids. When Daniels’ family was tight on funds, she said Janis would spend money on remodeling their Seguin house instead of getting Daniels health insurance.

Schnoor was in complete shock when she found out Daniels, who she knew as a sweet and quiet nephew, had taken an officer’s life in the line of duty.

“That’s not a person I’ve ever known,” Schnoor said. “That was a monster.”

Daniels’ sister Carrie Lalley also testified. She discussed her brother’s upbringing and how despite their 10-year age gap, the two were very close.

Even though Daniels’ dad, Dan Daniels, wasn’t Lalley’s biological parent, he eventually adopted her and raised her and Daniels in Seguin.

When Daniels was four or five years old, she said their mom Janis became a travel writer. Lalley shared that some of her trips were overseas and would last for weeks.

The defense asked Lalley if she felt like she and Daniels were a priority to their mother.

“Secondary,” Lalley responded.

Lalley described Daniels as a loving uncle to her son Landon. It was that moment when we would see Daniels get emotional in court for the first time, after remaining fairly even-keeled throughout the trial.

Prosecutors then asked Lalley if she believed that it was their mother’s fault that Daniels is in the courtroom.

“No,” Lalley said.

Prosecutors followed up by asking if she considered herself successful despite her mother’s absence.

“Yes,” Lalley said.

Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek then responded back to Lalley.

“It’s not your fault that you’re here,” Stanek said.

The court recessed for the day just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and will pick back up at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.