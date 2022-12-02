LUBBOCK, Texas — Noe Brito founded Hombres Nobles, a mentoring group in Lubbock, more than 20 years ago. Now, in a new partnership, his organization can help provide blessing bags for the homeless.

“Being a former heroin addict, I’ve been homeless, I’ve struggled in life and eventually July 26th, 1980 my life turned around and I gave my life to the Lord,” Brito said.

After his transformation he wanted to help others.

“The main one that we have been working on is Tomorrow’s Leaders and we work with 5th grade boys and girls who come from a home where generally one of the parents are incarcerated,” Brito said.

The blessing bag initiative started when Hombres Nobles learned that Dominic Arguello and his wife had been making blessing bags for three years.

Now, combining the efforts between Hombres Nobles and Arguello’s existing organization, this new program comes to life. Each blessing bag is filled with hygiene products, food and warm clothing.

“I’ve always had a heart for people, less fortunate people since I was little. I’ve always given to the friends that didn’t have it,” Arguello said.

Arguello also experienced a transformation after challenges in his life and now lives to share hope with others.

“The biggest thing is to be humble to know that I am as equal as the person that doesn’t have,” Arguello said. “We just want the community to know that there is a big need out there.”