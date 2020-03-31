Home schooling groups provide tips for distance learning

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas schools would remain closed until May 4, and Lubbock school districts have already started distant learning, utilizing online resources. For many parents and students, this is a new experience.

Tim Lambert, The Texas Home School Coalition President and CEO, said many parents have already expressed their concerns about the transition.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from parents in these situations…we call them sudden home schoolers, that weren’t planning to do this, but now they are,” Lambert said.

Lambert has plenty of experience with homeschooling. His kids, and now grandkids are home-schooled.

“A lot of kids are asking questions about what is going on, ‘why are we doing this?’ And it’s an opportunity for you as a parent, to sit down with your kids and spend some time together,” Lambert said.

Lambert suggests parents relax.

“You can spend time reading with them, doing some different work together–it really will seem like play to them,” Lambert said.

For parents with children in different grade levels, Lambert suggests doing activities they can all participate in, and branch off with different assignments. It also helps to have a routine, and although students are in class for close to eight hours, parents don’t have to teach their kids for that long.

“When you’re done with that work, you’re done. You can do something else,” Lambert said.

The coalition is also providing help. They have created a Facebook group with home school veterans and ideas to help children stay engaged. Additionally, they have created a website, complete with free resources.

“There are daily lesson plans and help for people,” Lambert said. The home curriculum can be accessed at coronavirushomeschooling.com

Jenifer Davidson, director of GraceLubbock Homeschool Group, a co-op with approximately 400 students, is a mother of six and has been homeschooling for 16 years. She also provided some tips: