Home schooling spikes in Texas amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Home Schooling Coalition said it has seen an explosive increase in the amount of parents wanting to home-school their children.

Tim Lambert, president of Texas Home Schooling Coalition, said there is widespread uncertainty about the impact COVID-19 has on children and teachers. In addition, he said parents are concerned about the new public education protocols in place.

“Our call volume really started increasing when the TEA announced what their plans were for reopening,” he said. “We have seen a lot of folks who did not have a good experience with the online schooling that the public schools offered back in the spring.”

Andrea Lucio said she and her husband had discussed home-schooling their six children but never went through with it. It wasn’t until this summer that they decided to educate their children at home.

“I was really scared [because] I didn’t want my kids to be in any pain,” she said. “I just don’t like seeing them sick, so that kind of pushed me to be like ‘Ok we are just going to be home’.

Lucio said she was concerned to home-school her kids in the beginning because she wasn’t sure how her teaching would compare to that of a certified teacher. However, she said the home school program they chose offers tools and tutors to help and that she is part of a local home-schooling group.

She said home schooling was the best decision she’s made because it’s allowed her to grow her relationship with her children.

“It’s been really great. It’s been great being with my kids,” she said, “I feel like I know them more.”