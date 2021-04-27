Homeless man indicted for exposing genitals to underaged girl in parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock homeless man was indicted Tuesday for exposing his genitals to an underage girl in the parking lot of a Dollar General, according to court documents.

Ryan Hedge, 37, was arrested April 9 and charged with indecent exposure for the incident, which happened February 26, at a Lubbock Dollar General.

According to court documents, Hedge asked the victim, an underage girl, for money. After she told him no, he followed her to the parking lot and exposed his genitals to her.

The victim told police Hedge asked her if she liked it and “she told [him] no,” according to court documents. The victim said he left after she told him no.

Hedge was also charged with the sexual assault of an adult. According to court documents, he raped another man in August 2020.

The victim told police he was sleeping in the loading dock of the AT&T building on Avenue R and woke to Hedge sexually assaulting him, according to court documents. The victim said he and Hedge had never been intimate prior to the assault.

As of Tuesday evening, Hedge remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $77,500 bond.