Homeless shelters work to count Lubbock’s homeless population in 2020 census

LUBBOCK, TX — The deadline to fill out the census is rapidly approaching, and several homeless shelters in the area are working to make sure Lubbock’s homeless population is counted.

“We are all about being counted and being noticed and being cared for,” said Andrea Omojola, Chief Operating Officer at Open Door.

At Family Promise of Lubbock, they have been filling out the census on behalf of the families they serve.

“It’s our responsibility to count the families that we are currently assisting within our program,” said Doug Morris, Executive Director of Family Promise of Lubbock.

But at Open Door, while they encourage those in their shelter to fill the census out, they aren’t forcing them to do so

“Something we really believe here is that everyone has the right to self determination if someone pushes back and says, ‘Hey I don’t want to be counted’ or ‘I don’t want to participate’ then we have to respect that,” said Omojola.

Infrastructure, healthcare, education and transportation are all areas affected by the results of the 2020 census. But allocation of funding is perhaps most important for homeless shelters.

“If people aren’t counted then it looks like we don’t have the issue that is actually there and then funding goes down, and opportunities to meet the needs of the people that we are serving goes down as well,” said Omojola.

Particularly because many fundraising events were canceled due to COVID-19, federal funding could become critical to local shelters.

“We count our families for the selfish reason of knowing that federal resources are allocated to the count. We want to make sure that the state gets all the resources available to them,” said Morris.

And since shelters in the area have seen a rise in homelessness since the start of the pandemic, filling out this census is more important than ever.

“Our tag line is ‘live, thrive and belong’ but in order to live, thrive and belong you have to be counted first,” said Omojola.

For those that still need to fill out the census, it can be filled out online, over the phone, or by mail.