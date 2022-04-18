LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock house appraisals sent out this year to over 91,000 homes on the 1st of April were at an all-time high. The average home appraisal increased by 16%. Jeff Blake and his wife own a home in south Lubbock and decided to protest their appraisal after they received a notice in the mail.

Black’s home went from $225,404 to $225,964 after he summited his protest. Blake said the notice didn’t clarify why the amount increased, nor is he sure if this has happened to others after they started the process to challenge the original appraisal.

“So, I’m not sure why they didn’t just go through, verify their numbers and stand by their numbers and say we feel this is an accurate representation,” Blake said. “So, I do not know if they went and found other properties, or they looked at a later date for those same properties with appraisal built into that. I don’t know what they did. There was no explanation.”

Before officially submitting their forms, they opted to get a second opinion on their property’s value.

“So, we got with the local realtor, and he pulled comps from the area,” Blake said. “He came up with a different appraisal about $20,000 less than what the district said our house was worth this year.”

Blake submitted the third-party assessment and was caught by surprise when the district responded with an even higher number than the initial reports.

“Last week, we got a settlement offer from L-CAD,” Blake said. “I thought it was going to be maybe not as low as we were coming up with a valuation for our house, but it’d be somewhere as a compromise. They actually increased, retroactively, the valuation of our house by about $560.”

Lubbock Central Appraisal District’s Chief Appraisal Administrator Tim Radloff said it’s possible an appraisal can be sent out and then corrected.

“If there was an incorrect valuation when we mailed out the notice originally, and something was caught. Maybe there was an error in the system that maybe it didn’t pick up the land value. Then we did a recalculation, and it did pick up the land value the second time. We would send out a corrected notice on something like that,” Radloff said. “It could be where a person would have protested online. We’ll look at comparables, and we’ll let them know we can make an adjustment.”