LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday afternoon, Lubbock Police Department responded to a burglary on the 2000 Block of 64th Street.

The victim told police he heard a noise in the back room, which was closed. He grabbed a pistol and walked to the back room where the suspect was standing.

According to the police report, the suspect had entered the backyard of the victim’s residence, pushed in an air conditioner through the window and began rummaging through the closet.

The victim shot at the suspect once but missed, then the suspect jumped out of the window and left the residence, according to the police report.

The suspect had not been located at the time of the report.