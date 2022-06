LUBBOCK, Texas — Some homes were evacuated Monday morning after gas line was struck near the 6100 block of 7th Drive, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said the call came in at 9:30 a.m. It was not a “full block evacuation,” according to LFR. Officials said fire crews were going door to door to test air quality.

