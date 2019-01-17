Homicide investigators respond to deadly shooting in Central Lubbock Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 37th and Avenue P ( Nexstar/Staff ) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the scene of a deadly shooting at 37th Street and Avenue P. The call came in a little bit after 4:00 p.m.

The police desk said that according to a caller, three shots were fired. Police also said homicide investigators were dispatched.

A few hours after the shooting, University Medical Center confirmed that the shooting victim died. EverythingLubbock will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

About 40 minutes after the shooting, police provided the following update:

Multiple Lubbock Police Officers are currently on scene investigating a shooting near 37th Street and Avenue P. At approximately 4:05 p.m., LPD received calls of multiple shots fired in the area. Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim lying on the ground with life threatening injuries. The victim has been taken by EMS to the hospital.