LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, multiple indictments were filed for various criminal charges.

Jaden Montelongo, 17, was indicted for criminal negligent homicide after a January 13 incident where a gun Montelongo brought to a friend’s house went off, hit and killed Austin Cruz. Montelongo was held on a $50,000 bond.

Sarah Mills and Adam Canales, Jr. were indicted on manslaughter charges for the death of their 2-month-old daughter in July 2021. Court records said they gave the baby a lethal dose of allergy medicine. Mills and Canales were both held on a $100,000 bond.

Johnny Gafford was indicted on charges for indecency with a child involving sexual contact for incidents in July 2021, April 2019 and December 2018. Gafford was held Thursday on bonds totaling $200,000.

Other indictments: