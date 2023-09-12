LUBBOCK, Texas — A damage restoration franchise, SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock, has opened its contest to honor first responders in the area, according to a press release.

Nominees may include all first responders; firemen, EMT/EMS, 9-1-1 call centers and police officers from Lubbock and surrounding communities.

How to nominate

To nominate someone, the company said to post on Facebook, tag SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock and write about what makes your nominee stand out.

According to the press release, a selection committee will pick two winners to get the Local First Responder of the Year Award.

Nominations will close October 1 at 11:59 p.m.

What is the reward?

Winners of the local recognition will receive tickets to the Texas Tech University vs. University of Central Florida game, November 18, a social media post by SERVPRO of Southwest Lubbock said.

Additionally, the winners will receive tickets to the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl in Dallas, December 26. The two will be considered for a National First Responder of the Year Award chosen by SERVPRO headquarters and announced at the bowl.