Texas Tech University recognized eight individuals on Thursday (April 14) as the 2022 winners of the President’s Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards and the President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards. These advocates have blazed a path that will benefit Red Raiders for years to come.

“The individuals honored this year are helping to create a welcoming and supportive culture at Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “I am grateful for their service to the members of our university family and congratulate them on this recognition.”

The President’s Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards were created to recognize students, staff and faculty for engagement in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity and inclusion at Texas Tech. The President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Awards are intended to recognize individuals for their substantial contributions to activities and programs that advance the academic and professional climate of gender equity at Texas Tech. The awards were created by the Office of the President and are administered by the Office of Institutional Diversity and the President’s Gender Equity Council.

“These awards are a celebration held in recognition of those who have stepped beyond a hope or a promise and have truly engaged in the work of diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Carol A. Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “It is critical that we take the time to acknowledge those who don’t have an official role or title that requires them to engage in service to others, but who do so because they recognize the difference a single person can make.”

This year’s award recipients are:

President’s Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

President’s Excellence in Gender Equity Award

Faculty recipient: Wendy-Adele Humphrey is the associate dean for academic affairs, a Brock Professor of Law, director of assessment and director of the Pre-Law Academy in Texas Tech’s School of Law.

Staff recipient: Danielle Saavedra is the assistant dean of admissions in Texas Tech’s School of Law.

