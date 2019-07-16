Honoring 34 years in the army, Desert Storm veteran laid to rest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock veteran was given a hero’s sendoff as he was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Ricardo Mojica was a Desert Storm veteran who served 34 years in the U.S. Army. Despite the local Patriot Guard not knowing him personally, dozens showed up to pay their respects.

“We are here for our military, our vets, to show them the respect and honor they deserve,” said Drac Smith, a Patriot Guard.

The riders came before the family, setting up flags and memorabilia to honor the fallen veteran. Afterwards, they provided an escort to the cemetery and made as much noise as possible.

“It’s our way of honoring them,” Smith said. “When you hear a motorcycle rev up like that at a funeral is our way of sending a chariot up to heaven for him.”

Several veterans who weren’t affiliated with the Patriot Guard also went to pay their respects.