LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Civic Ballet started in a small studio on 42nd Street in 1969 by Suzanne Aker.

Aker created different aspects of performing arts from ballet, jazz, to storytelling. Aker was determined to bring the arts to Lubbock because she believed it was necessary.

Yvonne Razc Key was only 11 when she first took a class taught by Aker.

“She was the only one who taught ballet in Lubbock and you could tell she knew what she was talking about. She was also so gentle and caring with us, but then gave us the hardest classes,” said Razc Key, who is now the Artistic Director of Ballet Lubbock.

Suzanne Aker passed away February 19 and leaves behind a legacy that is now Ballet Lubbock.

“Ballet was just one tiny aspect of everything she did,” said Razc Key.

Aker was 95 when she passed, but won numerous awards in her lifetime including the National Dance Plaudit Award and induction into the Buddy Holly Hall of Fame.

“Her smile just makes you feel good. You felt like the most special person in the world, she would just come up to you and catch eye contact with you. You felt special, and you also felt special to be in her presence,” said Razc Key.

Aker was also involved in the Texas Tech University School of Theatre & Dance when it first started and was honored as One of the Most Notable Women in Texas.

“The fact that she was able to do everything she did with such strength and determination, and focus and discipline, but at the same time with such kindness and caring, and humility that I think is so rare and so special that it should be always remembered,” said Racz Key.

In addition to performing arts, Aker also took up painting as a hobby.

“[She had] such elegance, such grace. She was never angry or bitter,” Racz Key said. “People say, ‘why would you stay here in Lubbock?’ She just believed in what she did.”

Aker’s memorial service will be held at Saint Christopher Episcopal Church March 19 at 11:00 am.