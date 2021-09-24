“Horns way down big time,” said Texas Tech student about Red Raiders vs. UT

LUBBOCK, Texas– Tension is at an all time high as Texas Tech fans prepped for the big game against The University of Texas.

“Even though it’s going to be on TV tomorrow, I’m still going to be rooting for my Red Raiders. I’ve been doing it in my own life. So ‘wreck ’em’ Tech and horns down,” said Keaton Robin, a Texas Tech student.

Red Raider fans are in full prep for the big game against UT. Red Raider Outfitters Manager Christy Airs said Red Raider fans are pumped and business has been booming.

“We’re selling a lot of our trash-talking shirts,” Airs said, “and our game day shirts for the ‘anti-orange club.” So we have definitely seen some traffic. People are pumped. They’re excited. A lot of them are leaving today and we know we are going to win.”

Another Texas Tech student Walter Boyd said the odds are in the Red Raiders’ favor.

“I’m definitely excited. We’re always kind of positioned as an underdog. Especially with UT and A&M,” Boyd said. “But as it has kind of gone downhill the last couple of years, I’m thinking we might sneak out a win.”

No doubt about it; spirits on Texas Tech’s campus were off the charts as fans waited to see the big showdown. Another Texas Tech student Todd Gray said he knew which team was walking away with a win.

“Last week they [UT] got smacked by Arkansas because they’re not any good,” Gray said. “You know everybody here is fired up for the game. You know, horns down is all I have to say.”

While many said ‘Tech all the way,’ one Texas Tech student Andrew Brokovich said he just wants to see UT brought down.

“I just want them to lose. Of course, I’m here now so I have guns up. But horns way down big time.”