Hospice of Lubbock and Covenant Health host cookout for veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas — With a large population of veterans across the South Plains, Covenant Health and Hospice of Lubbock came together to host a fundraiser cookout for our nation’s heroes. On Wednesday they held a bake sale and served up hot dogs and hamburgers to raise funds for their We Honor Veterans program.

“Being in Lubbock, there’s a big, a big hole for veterans here,” said President of the Operation Military Appreciation Committee. “We don’t have a lot of resources that you would get in a larger communities.”

Without a lot of resources, Covenant Health and Hospice of Lubbock decided to step up and help with the cookout.

“Our We Honor Veterans committee was formed seven years ago,” said Hospice of Lubbock Volunteer Services Coordinator Cheryl Presley. “It’s a combination of community members and staff. And it’s an opportunity for us to reach out to veterans on our service and in the community.”

We Honor Veterans is a national organization that helps local communities provide solutions for veterans in need. Hospice of Lubbock explained how they work to put those solutions into action.

“What we find is that sometimes veterans have a hard time reconnecting, if they are experiencing maybe some post traumatic stress or some moral injury,” said Presley. “We can recruit volunteers that can visit with them and be a part of, you know, helping them connect the dots a little bit, and especially during their end of life season.”

By teaming up with Covenant Health for this cookout and bake sale, organizers said they’re hopeful more people will help give back to their cause and better understand veteran needs.

“Reaching out as much as we possibly can to partner with people in communities and committees within Lubbock,” said Gould. “It has really helped us broaden our spectrum to be able to help those veterans out get them the health care that they need.”

Hospice of Lubbock said that the funds from this event will go towards making Christmas special for veterans and their families. Coordinators also said the community can help out just by checking in on the veterans they know during these challenging times.

The cookout was free, but donations were encouraged. Food for the event was donated by Aramark and the Operation Military Appreciation Committee. The grill for the event was provided by Lubbock Electric Company.