Hospice of Lubbock helps homebound veterans during COVID-19 outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas- Hospice of Lubbock is teaming up with different healthcare community partners to provide homebound veterans essential items they need.

Amye Jay, a Nurse Practitioner at Hospice of Lubbock, said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, there are a number of homebound veterans that need help.

“Last week we received a rather urgent request for about 35 veterans that we wanted to meet that need. So we had a call to arms within our company and the outpouring was incredible,” she said. “We were actually able to make 36 pairs of bags so 74 bags for veterans that were at their homes and were able to actually deliver them to them yesterday afternoon.”

Jay said that they are inviting the community to donate items to give to the veterans. Items needed include essential toiletries and non perishable food items. She said homemade cards are also welcome.

Those interested in making a donation can contact Hospice of Lubbock at (806) 795-2751.

