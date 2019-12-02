Hospice of Lubbock hosting annual Light Up A Life fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Hospice of Lubbock:

Hospice of Lubbock is kicking off their annual Light Up A Life fundraiser with a tree lighting event. Light Up A Life represents a time to celebrate life, as well as support for the mission of Hospice of Lubbock.

The public lighting ceremony of the “Hospice Blue” tree is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St. There will be music, lighting of the tree, a proclamation from the city, and a reception. The tree will remain lit throughout December as a tribute to the patients and families served by Hospice of Lubbock.

Throughout the season, the community is encouraged to make donations to Hospice of Lubbock in memory of friends or loved ones, in honor of someone special, or in celebration of the birth of a child, marriage or anniversary.

Limited edition angel ornaments are available to purchase for $10 at the Hospice of Lubbock offices, 3702 21st Street in Lubbock. Proceeds go toward providing direct patient care.

Hospice of Lubbock is the only nonprofit hospice in the region dedicated to both pediatric and adult care. Hospice of Lubbock has provided compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families since 1987.

For more information about Light Up A Life or to donate call Hospice of Lubbock at (806) 795-2751, or Covenant Foundation at (806) 725-6089. You can also visit www.hospiceoflubbock.org.



