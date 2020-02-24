Hospice of Lubbock to host 31st Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon on March 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Hospice of Lubbock:

Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser of the year, the 31st Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, is upon us. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The luncheon is hosted by mayors from all over the South Plains. Hospice of Lubbock serves 19 counties, including Parmer, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson and Borden. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only nonprofit adult and pediatric hospice since 1987. The funds raised through events like this, help unfunded and under-funded hospice patients and families.

This year, four local celebrities have agreed to participate in a little friendly competition to help raise funds for Hospice of Lubbock. Rache Ahdey from KLBK, Kelsee Pitman from KAMC, Rachael Reagan from Fox 34, and Kase Wilbanks from KCBD. When purchasing your tickets online, you can select one of our celebrity fundraisers to support.

Luncheon tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here, at the door or by calling either Hospice of Lubbock at (806)795-2751 or the Covenant Foundation at (806)725-6020.

Beans, cornbread, dessert, and drinks are provided by River Smith’s, Dynamic Foods and Nothing Bundt Cakes. A sausage link can be added to the meal for an additional $2. Live music and entertainment will be provided by Caldwell Entertainment.

