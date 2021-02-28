Hospice of Lubbock to host 32nd Annual Mayor’s Beans and Cornbread luncheon on March 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser returns with a drive-thru event to celebrate its 32nd year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 5

The annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s opportunity to raise funds to provide free hospice care to the unfunded and underfunded in our region. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only faith-based, non-profit hospice care available to both adults and children. They serve 19 counties in West Texas.

This year, because of COVID-19 challenges and restrictions, the luncheon will not take place at the Lubbock Civic Center, but instead will be hosted in the parking lot of the new YWCA facility on 66th & University

“COVID-19 provided us with many challenges, both with hospice care and our Beans & Cornbread luncheon,” Hospice of Lubbock Director Dr. Jeremy Brown said. “We are sad to have to put some of our favorite traditions on hold this year, but we are thankful to the YWCA for their partnership and are excited to create new memories. We appreciate everyone who has continued to support Hospice of Lubbock through this difficult year.”

While the location has changed, some traditions remain the same. Each guest will receive a full plate of beans and cornbread, along with all the fixings for just $10.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE or by calling Hospice of Lubbock 806-795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806)725-6089. To pre-place an order for 10 or more call 806-503-9404.

We appreciate our sponsors: United Supermarkets, Terry & Kelly Crofoot Foundation, Deena & Harold Evensky, In Memory of Robert Drake, Combest Funeral Home, Betenbough Homes, Dr. Michael & Lisa Robertson, Lubbock National Bank, Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association, Chicken Express, Evensky & Katz Wealth Management, George McMahan Dev. LLC, and River Smith’s.

Guests can enter the YWCA parking lot on the south side of the building off 66th Street. Please see map below for additional details.

