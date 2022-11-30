LUBBOCK, Texas — Hospice of Lubbock will host a tree-lighting ceremony on Wednesday, December 7 to kick off its annual Light Up a Life fundraiser.

According to a press release from Covenant Health, the public lighting ceremony of the “Hospice Blue” tree will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.

The address is 6025 82nd Street.

Guests can also attend virtually online at memorialdesigners.net.

“Light Up a Life represents a time to celebrate life as well as support the mission of Hospice of Lubbock,” Covenant Health said in the press release.

The tree will remain lit throughout December as a tribute to the patients and families served by Hospice of Lubbock.

“Throughout the season, the community is encouraged to make donations to Hospice of Lubbock in memory of friends or loved ones, in honor of someone special, or in celebration of the birth of a child, marriage or anniversary. Proceeds go toward providing direct patient care,” the press release said.

Hospice of Lubbock is the only nonprofit hospice in the region that is dedicated to both pediatric and adult care.

For more information or to donate, call Hospice of Lubbock at (806) 795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806) 725-6089.