LUBBOCK, Texas— Covenant Health announced the Hospice of Lubbock will host its annual Light Up a Life fundraiser at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29 at the Knipling Education and Conference Center on the 6th floor.

According to a press release, this year’s Light Up a Life fundraiser will have a “new way for local families to honor their loved ones.”

In the past, it was a tradition that Hospice of Lubbock would light one tree blue to honor patients it cared for in the past, said the release. This year, families will have the opportunity to “sponsor a tree” at Covenant Medical Center’s new Hope Tower.

Additionally the release said , the money raised will go towards the continuation of the hospice’s “sacred service to patients and their families.”

Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only faith-based, not-for-profit hospice serving both adult and pediatric patients. For more information, visit covenanthealth.org.