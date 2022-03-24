LUBBOCK, Texas – New variants have taken over since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, leaving a challenge that the city has worked tirelessly to take on.

“The one area of concern is that there’s this new variant circulating, it’s a variant of the Omicron variant, it’s BA.2,” said Dr. Mike Ragain, Chief Medical Officer at UMC.

Despite the new variant, hospitals around the area have seen a decline in cases, going as little as 0-4 patients some days at UMC.

“We’ve moved away from having just covid nurses and covid floors because the numbers are so variable and when you have two or three patients, that’s not a whole floor,” said Dr. Ragain.

The hospitals still continue to remain busy regardless of COVID numbers.

“The community is having lots of needs for care and I think some of that may be the pent up demand of not seeking care for a while during the pandemic, but we’re definitely busy,” said Dr. Ragain.

COVID protocols have been implemented all around, but as hospitals continue to see a decline, they plan on keeping the protocols because of uncertainty.

“If there’s been anything that we’ve learned over the past couple years, it’s to be flexible in any plans that we put into place, this week could change next week,” said Chris Lancaster, CEO of Covenant Medical Center.

Nurses that have been familiar with the pandemic for the past two years are now getting repurposed back to other patient populations within the hospitals.

“They’ve kind of done such a great job taking care of these folks, starting to see great results, to in their minds now be kind of repurposed back to other patient populations, which for so long, that’s all they knew,” said Lancaster.