LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail for December is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. at 1801 Crickets Avenue.

The First Friday trail is open and free to the public. The event will feature caroling from the Hutchison Middle School Choir and Pride of West Texas Show Chorus.

The art trail will also showcase an exhibit called “Urban Arts: exploring Magic in the Mundane.’

The exhibit was described as a “captivating exhibition featuring the dynamic works of two visionary artists whose creations center around their personal trials, tribulations, and life experiences.”

The event will also offer hot chocolate and light refreshments.