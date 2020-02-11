Hotel Ava murder case indicted by Lubbock grand jury

Image of Gilbert Cardona, III from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Gilbert Cardona III, 26, of Lubbock for murder.

Cardona was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on January 8 – five days after the shooting death of Joshua Gomez at the Hotel Ava. Police were called to the hotel, 3201 South Loop 289, for the report of shots fired.

An arrest warrant said an officer found Gomez on the floor of the hotel lobby. Gomez told the officer he thought he was dying.

Gomez told officers that the shooter was the passenger in a black BMW. Police found the BMW and the driver which then led to Cardona. Cardona told police Gomez had a gun but witnesses told police they never saw Gomez with a gun.

Cardona has remained in the detention center since his arrest.

