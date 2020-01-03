Hotel shooting turns fatal with 1 dead

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Friday at a Lubbock hotel.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to an early morning shooting at 7:43 a.m. that occurred at Hotel Ava located at 3201 South Loop 289, according to a news release.

“Based on information gathered at the scene, the suspect shot the victim, 37-year-old Joshua Gomez” the release said. “Gomez was transported to UMC and later pronounced deceased. The suspect is still outstanding.”

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the case and anyone with information was encouraged to call Detective Price at 806-548-4111 or Detective Gerber at 806-239-1248.