House burned Saturday morning near Ropesville

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters including the Wolfforth VFD were called to a house fire in Hockley County on Saturday morning. The address was in the 2200 block of Kingfisher Road which is not far from Ropesville.

Wolfforth was called to help out Hockley County emergency crews prior to 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

Images and video from the scene showed a home destroyed. Officials have not released information about possible injuries, the cause of the fire or other details.

2200 Kingfisher Road, Hockley County (Nexstar/Staff)

2200 Kingfisher Road, Hockley County (Nexstar/Staff)