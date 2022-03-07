LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in the 2800 block of 85th Street after a man noticed two bullet holes on his vehicle’s bumper and two more bullet holes on his garage door.

The victim told police he did not know when the damage occurred, but he said he remembered hearing a loud noise at approximately 7:00 p.m. February 25 but was unsure what it was or where it came from.

According to a report, officers found three spent shell castings outside on the road in front of the residence. The shell castings were turned into the LPD property room.

The report concluded an unknown suspect recklessly discharged a firearm approximately four times in the direction of a residence and a vehicle.