SLATON, Texas — A house was completely destroyed in a fire on Friday in Slaton.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Slaton Fire Department and Buffalo Springs responded to the 800 Block of South 10th Street to reports of a structure fire, according to Slaton Fire Department.

Slaton Fire Department said no one was home at the time of the fire but the house was a total loss.

The fire is currently being investigated by Fire Marshal’s and will be updated when more information is received.