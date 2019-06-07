House divided: Cowboys player Noah Sifrit set to play TTU in hometown

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s the red and black versus the orange and black this coming weekend in the NCAA Baseball Lubbock Super Regional.

Noah Sifrit, pitcher and outfielder, will be playing at Rip Griffin park representing the Cowboys.

“Playing in my first ever super regional means the world to me,” Sifrit said. “It’s an exciting feeling and to be doing it in a place that I grew up, in with the community that I’ve been surrounded with my entire life.”

Sifrit said he will face some friendly faces on the field too.

“I have a good friend from high school playing on the other team,” Sifrit said. “My family and friends get to be in the stadium watching me play so its a good feeling.”

Sifrit is a graduate of Coronado high school, growing up, he said he saw a lot of Texas Tech games with his older sister, Peyton.

“So, Noah and I are just two years apart,” said Peyton Sifrit, Noah’s sister. “I’m 22 and he’s 20. So growing up, Noah and I were always the ones to play together. I remember he’d say ‘go play football with me, play catch with me.'”

She’s a Texas Tech Graduate now attending Graduate school. She said she’s been known to cheer on Red Raiders, unless it’s against Oklahoma State.

“I love Texas Tech,” Peyton Sifrit said. “I think they have a great baseball team as well. But I love noah and all of his teammates as well.”

The choice on which team to cheer for is simple, but choosing the color of her outfit is a much more difficult decision, she said.

“I’m the one getting her a ticket, so we’ll see,” Noah Sifrit said. “She usually wears neutral colors probably black so that I don’t know who she’s cheering for. It’s awesome we both have this opportunity.”

However, there is no question who their parents want to see make it all the way to the College World Series.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for two Big 12 schools to have the opportunity to go to Omaha,” said Bruce Sifrit, the father. “It’s unfortunate that both of them couldn’t represent the Big 12 there. We’re pulling for Oklahoma State no question.”

This close nit family has enough love for both teams.

“I’m super excited. I’m super proud of you guys and your team,” Peyton said. “Just all the hard work I’ve seen throughout the entire year. The dedication and practice. It’s so exciting that he gets to play in our home town. I think we have home field advantage with you being on the team because you’re at home.”

Even though this is a big deal, Noah Sifrit said he is ready to play.

“There’s some pre-game jitters but at the end of the day it’s just a game. It’s just for fun. I’m excited for the opportunity.” he said.

This series may even be enough to turn a Red Raider into a Cowboy for the weekend.

“I do think on this, even though the house is divided, I’m going to have to say go Pokes,” Peyton Sifrit said.

“I will be there and I don’t know, maybe I will wear a pokes shirt, we’ll see.”