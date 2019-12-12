House explodes, 2 people injured in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Two men were seriously injured in a house explosion and fire Thursday morning in Brownfield.

Police said a propane tank in the living room exploded in the 400 block of South 2nd Street. When emergency crews arrived, they found two men outside – both with burns.

Police said the two men were taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center. Specifics on their condition and extent of injuries were not known.

By noon, the fire was out. The time of the original emergency call was 11:19 a.m.

