LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders were on the scene of the report of a house explosion in the 3300 block of 89th street Thursday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said crews were responding to a fire caused by a gas leak. The homes in the area have been evacuated.

Scanner traffic at approximately 3:18 p.m. indicated a gas leak.

Footage on our tower confirmed smoke coming from the area.

The Lubbock Police desk said the ground shook and there was an explosion but could not confirm if it was the house that exploded.

The area around the scene was blocked off, and the City of Lubbock asked people to avoid the area. Specifically, the 3300 block of 89th Street was closed and 88th Street between Indiana Avenue and Geneva Avenue was closed.

A photojournalist on the scene saw multiple agencies responding, including LFR and LPD.

EverythingLubbock.com is working to verify information on this incident. Please check back for updates.