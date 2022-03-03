LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday evening, shortly after 6:30 , Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2100 block of 29th Street.

A neighbor saw flames from a home at the rear of a property and called 911, according to information from the LFR.

When the LFR crews arrived at the vacant residence, they put out the fire and contained it to only the back house.

LFR said there was evidence that someone was stealing electric power from this address. The cause of the fire was not yet undetermined, according to LFR.