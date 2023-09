LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to a house fire in the 3200 block of Grinnell Street on Friday just before 11:45 a.m., according to a social media post.

LFR said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with zero reported injuries.

Courtesy of Lubbock Fire Rescue

LFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross has been contacted for three adults and two children.