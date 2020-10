LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Wolfforth, Carlisle and Woodrow responded to a fire Monday just after 11:30 a.m. The address was near 11737 U.S. Highway 62/82.

A photojournalist at the scene said it looked like a house fire. Smoke and flames could be seen from a distance. A video on social media depicted what appeared to be a two-story structure fully engulfed in flames.

There was no word yet on injuries or other details.