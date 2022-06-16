A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. (Credit: AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas – House representative Dustin Burrows was left frustrated after Thursday night’s committee meeting, due to lack of cooperation from the Uvalde Police Department.

On Thursday, June 16, five individuals testified in the committee’s investigation of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Among those called to testify were Robb Elementary Principal, Mandy Gutierrez, Uvalde Superintendent, John Harrel, and head custodian for the district, Jamie Pettis.

Burrow told the media the Uvalde ISD Police are being cooperative; however, it is unknown if the Uvalde Police Department will cooperate voluntarily.

Following the meeting, Burrows posted to social media “The House Committee is simply seeking the truth. Most have fully cooperated and want to help determine the facts for the Uvalde community and all Texans. I do not understand why Uvalde PD, who routinely questions witness itself, would not want the same.”

The House Committee with meet again Friday morning at 9:00 am.

