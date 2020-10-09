Housing and Urban Development designates Lubbock EnVision Center

LUBBOCK Texas – On Thursday, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designated the YWCA building off of 62nd Street and University Avenue as one of eight EnVision centers in Texas.

The center sits on 26 acres of land that was formerly a Super KMart. According to HUD, the center has been transformed into a $20 million investment in the community, aimed at revitalizing an important corridor of the Central Lubbock community.

Glenda Mathis, the CEO of Lubbock’s YWCA, said an EnVision Center is an initiative by HUD Secretary Ben Carson that focuses on providing four pillars of self sufficiency: Economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness and character and leadership.

Mathis said Lubbock is a perfect fit for an EnVision Center because of the number of non-profits in the area. She said some partnering organizations will be housed at the center in phases.

“This is phase one where we have our childcare center and we will be welcoming Covenant Community Health Center and be welcoming Upbring and Neighborhood house,” she said.

Reggie Dial with the East Lubbock Resident-Owned Business Initiative said the organization will also be housed in the center. EL ROBI is an organization that offers apprenticeships in vocational trades. Dial said the center will allow them opportunity to help more people.

Dial said the organization plans to use the classrooms to teach people about financial literacy.

“We are also offering opportunities on how to write a resume, learn how to complete your application properly and learn how to present yourself in an interview,” Dial said. “That way you have a better opportunity of getting a job.”

Wood Franklin, the Secretary of the Board of Directors at the organization Upbring, said Neighborhood House and Upbring will also contribute to the center.

Patrea Ferrell, a teacher at YWCA, she said she remembers when the building used to be a Super KMart. She said she’s glad the center is open and is able to help families with resources.