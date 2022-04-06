LUBBOCK, Texas – The housing market has been difficult to navigate lately, and in Lubbock, Real Estate agents said many are scared to jump in because of the rising interest rates.

“I know everybody says, ‘Oh they’ve ticked up a couple of points,’ and so they’re a little nervous about that–but this is the lowest that they’re going to be for the rest of the year. So, if you’re ready to move, now’s a great time to do it,” said Bambi Temple, a branch manager for Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties in Lubbock.

Interest rates are expected to rise to about 7% by the end of the year, but one common problem for buyers in Lubbock has been an inventory-starved market.

“So, when we are representing buyers, we found that we’re walking into multiple offer situations, and what that means is there’s just a ton of buyers that want that one property,” said Temple.

Individuals that are selling have an advantage in the current market, but they still face an inventory shortage if they are looking to buy

“If you’re looking to buy a home as well, also get started on that buy side and understand what your purchase power is and really be able to hit the ground running,” said Temple, “because homes are going fairly fast, especially in our mid-range market right now.”

The market has seen a 5-12% increase year after year, but Temple said Lubbock has an advantage.

“Our market, even though you hear lots of things about it, maybe on the national news front, Lubbock is kind of its own little bubble. We have a great economy that’s rooted in some things that really have staying power, like education and farming. So, we enjoy a great housing market all the time,” said Temple.

Temple says the best time to start buying a home is in the summer and spring, as the market typically sees an influx in houses during that time.

“We see a lot of movement during that time, so if you’re ready to put your home on the market, now’s a great time to do it,” said Temple.

