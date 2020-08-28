How a small Lubbock non-profit survived Covid-19, and how you can help their vital mission grow

Bruce Bussell, founder and director of Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise, began the small business to give his son Nick an opportunity to work. Nick has Down Syndrome, and often people with developmental disabilities cannot work in mainstream environments.

Bussell had no idea the overwhelming response he would get from families across the South Plains, whose loved ones with special needs were sitting at home with nowhere to plug in. He got dozens of calls from families asking if their loved one could work at the shaved ice trailer. He was thrilled to be able to bring on a few more employees, with the dream of expanding enough to hire many more.

The ‘Differently Awesome’ non-profit would go on to rent a small shop at the Wolfforth Famer’s Market – only to be deeply disappointed after just 2 weekends in operation. They were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic, and will later give up the shop completely.

The non-profit is so important to Bussell, his son, and the families they help, that Bruce decided to bike across Texas to raise money to save their mission.

While the support he received was overwhelming, it was not enough to keep their shop at the Farmer’s Market long-term. They will give the building up in October.

You can visit and support the young people at Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market till they close that location in October.

They will set up their shaved ice trailer at A.S. Dent Shop every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and they may set up there on Fridays as well. They’re located on the Northwest corner of Marsha Sharp and Slide.

You can contribute financially by visiting their website, at www.nicksshavediceparadise.com.