LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals.

At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping for great deals.

“Especially in these holidays – like this holiday, these kinds of sales – guests are really looking for that instant, they want to make sure they get the deal,” South Plains Mall Senior Marketing Manager Ashley Knox said. “They want to make sure they get the item that they were looking for, whether it’s quantity, size, and value.”

Shoppers said they shop on Black Friday so they are not spending huge amounts and can capitalize on sales.

Shoppers also told Everythinglubbock.com how shopping on Black Friday has become a family tradition.

“Usually me and my dad would always go out nearby to shop but today’s the first year that I’m doing it with my cousin,” shopper Ximena Graziola said.

“We visit Lubbock every year for my sister-in-law and my nieces to do Black Friday shopping. it gets us all together,” shopper Pennell Walkup said. “And then we spend the day together, go eat lunch and shop and shop until we can’t.”

Shoppers also said Black Friday 2022 was mild compared to past years.

“Usually a lot of people are out today. Usually it would be packed with people but when we first arrived here, there wasn’t really that many people.” Graziola, said.

You can view the South Plains Mall hours here.