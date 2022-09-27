LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning a woman was attacked by several vicious dogs at Hodges Park.

A dog trainer shared with Everythinglubbock.com what you should do if you are out in public with your furry friend and a vicious unwanted visitor approaches you.

“The main thing is just to turn the other way, and walk slowly away. Adding a lot of movement running away, could actually trigger that dog to run after you more, especially the more you know about dogs and their body language of what their intent might be,” Justin Cloud, Owner and trainer at Modern Dog Training co., said.

Have some type of animal deterrent or pepper spray.

a squirt bottle filled with water

He advises that if you are still worried about your pets safety, “Put your dog in a trash can, or a dumpster, or the back of someone’s truck, on top of the picnic tables…” Cloud said.