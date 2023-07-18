LUBBOCK, Texas — While many in the Lone Star State are supporters of the Second Amendment, gun violence is still an important issue for many across the country, including right here in Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department said 35 people have been injured due to gun violence in the Hub City this year, and it seems like both victims and shooters are getting younger.

There’s been 44 incidents of gun violence resulting in death or injury in Lubbock so far this year, which LPD said is a pretty average number.

Unfortunately, we do see shootings, I would say that overall, the numbers are steady,” said Lieutenant Brady Cross with LPD. “We are doing things to curb gang violence; that’s where we see a lot of our shootings.”

According to other statistics from LPD, victims and perpetrators of gun related crimes here in town fall into similar age and gender groups as well.

“When we look at the demographics of those being involved in these types of incidents, males between the age of 20 to 29 are the highest number of the folks that are involved,” said Cross.

That’s close to how old Phyllis Gant-Gambles’ son was when he was killed in a random shooting in Plano, Texas two years ago.

“My son, Steven Christopher, Gambles II was shot and killed July 7th, 2021,” said Gant-Gambles. “Phenomenal kid, phenomenal artist, phenomenal businessman. The guy that killed him didn’t even know him. For me, that was one of the most heartbreaking things.”

Although Steven wasn’t killed in Lubbock, his mother has committed herself to helping other families affected by gun violence and advocating for responsible gun ownership.

“I’ve always had guns, I love them,” said gant-Gambles. “When other women are shopping for dresses, I’m buying bullets, but if you want them–and I can’t say anything about anybody wanting a gun because I do have them–but you need to be educated.”

When it comes to safety, Lubbock Shooting Complex Manager Scott Harmon agrees with Gant-Gambles, and even teaches gun safety courses.

“It’s a basic class that teaches safety, safety and even more safety,” Harmon said. “How to hold the gun side of alignment, how to stand and how to send around down range and then the last part of that class is actually self-defense shooting.”’

Harmon added that another big part of gun safety is making sure your firearms are secure.

“You need to keep your gun locked up or on your person at all times,” Harmon said. “If you’re going to leave it unloaded where you’re walking away from it, you need to have it in some locked mode, either a wire cable through the magazine if it’s an automatic, or through the cylinder, so it can’t be completed and put back together and loaded; either that or in a in a handgun safe.”

Phyllis said she misses her son each day, but tries to honor him by helping others.

“I use my son to say the guns in the hands of the wrong person is a bad outcome,” she said. “I now have seared in my brain my son’s last breath, and a young man who didn’t know him from a can of paint.”

Last fall Jordan Christopher Jacobs–who killed Steven Gambles Jr.–was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Also, although it’s not required in Texas, Harmon recommended those who carry, get their license to do so. He said the process teaches the owner about the ins and outs of gun laws and reassurance they know about the weapon.