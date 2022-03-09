LUBBOCK, Texas – With gas prices in the area averaging over $4 a gallon, Meals on Wheels said it hasn’t lost any drivers with the extra cost to fill up their tanks.

Meals on Wheels Volunteer Jeff Probasco has been a driver for the nonprofit for the past two years and said it’s never cost him this much to fill up his truck, but the reward is worth every cent.

“Some of these people are really thankful for this meal,” Probasco said. “Their contact with the outside world is somewhat limited because of their inability to get out and about. So, the gas price doesn’t seem like it’s of significance to me.”

The spike at the pump impacts more than just the volunteers. Meals on Wheels Executive Director Lisa Gilliland said it affects all levels of their operations.

“We’re going to see it in all different areas of service,” Gilliland said. “We know our deliveries of our food that there’s going to be fuel surcharges tacked on to those. When we have services done here at the office, we know there’s going to be ‘trip’ charges and fuel charges added on that.”

Gilliland said the higher cost to fill up at the pumps has already increased the demand and need for their services in the community.

“We have about 800 clients that receive a hot lunch every single day Monday through Friday,” Gilliland said. “Then we have clients that have no access or assistance with food over the weekend,” Gilliland said.

“We’re seeing an increase in the request for those meals. And I think it’s in part to the cost of everything going up. So, for our clients who obviously are on very limited and fixed incomes, any extra systems they can get with their food, they’re going to request it. So, we’ve actually increased that to 400 meals now, and we see the number continuing to rise. I’m used to it usually being about a third of our clients that needed weekend meals. Now, we’re seeing we’re at half and it’s going to continue.”

For more information about volunteering with Meals on Wheels click the link or call 806-792-7971.