LUBBOCK, Texas – April is a big month for construction.

The City of Lubbock was out marking water, power, and sewage lines between 15th Street and Avenue O. A water line is scheduled to be repaired near the intersection.

City of Lubbock’s Engineer Mike Keenum said city crews, along with third parties, have 48 hours to mark the lines after calling 811. On average, a crew could mark 15 to 20 locations a day.

For the intersection between 15th Street and Avenue O, the maps and plans the crew referenced to mark the lines prior to construction were created in 1943. Keenum said that’s not uncommon.

“This is this is the best information we have,” Keenum said. “And in marketing, we’ve got 18 inches on either side of this, plus the diameter of the pipe half the diameter the pipe to be in there.”