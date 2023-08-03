LUBBOCK, Texas — According to RunLBK President, Larry Lovato, runners here in town have been facing a lot of issues this summer like the hot weather and busy traffic.

“Lubbock has a strong running community, and there’s lots of places to run, but it’s not necessarily safe,” said Lovato. “Right now we have over 100 degree weather, so morning time is the best time, but drivers are just not as observant in the mornings and so that’s become a big problem and it’s happening.”

Since more people are out in the morning, Sergeant Johnny Bures with Texas Department of Public Safety said there’s a lot of things runners can do to stay safe without as much light.

“You always want to run against traffic, that way you can see if maybe there’s a potential threat or hazard that’s coming at you,” said Sgt. Bures. “Maybe a vehicle that may not may not see you or may not be paying attention.”

Sgt. Bures added that while it may not be the most convenient, some places around town are better to jog than others. He recommends trying to avoid county roads, as they tend not to have a shoulder, and running in the street at all if possible.

“If you’re running in a place that has sidewalks, try and utilize those sidewalks if you can,” said Sgt. Bures. “I know it’s not real popular to run on tracks, but try and look for somewhere that may have a track or or maybe a trail that you can utilize as opposed to just running in the street if you can help it.”

Whether you’re hitting the pavement or behind the wheel, Lovato suggests being vigilant of those around you.

“I think drivers should keep in mind that morning times are the best time for runners to run, and so being a little bit more observant is important,” said Lovato. “Stopping the brakes about a quarter mile out when [you] see a runner coming or [you] see something in the road; if you wait too long, it’s too late.”

Sgt. Bures also recommends wearing reflective gear, avoiding distractions-whether you’re running or driving-and keeping some sort of identification or cell phone on your person in case of an emergency.