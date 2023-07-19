LUBBOCK, Texas — If you were not a fan of Tuesday’s 106 degrees Fahrenheit high, staying inside is a good idea because more heat was in the forecast. As for those who work outside, there is no escape from the triple digits.

“We try to do things that need to be done outside early in the morning so we can try to beat the heat, but sometimes that doesn’t happen, unfortunately so we just work through it,” said Zach Herron, a construction site manager for Roten Homes.

Herron said his crew takes extra precautions, especially in high temperatures, to avoid something bad happening.

“I try to remind myself to stop and get some water,” Herron said. “I keep a cooler in my truck with water in it. If I’m out in the heat, I wear a hat that covers my face, ears, and neck. It seems kind of counterintuitive, but they [roofers] wear long sleeves and pants to try to keep the sun off of them.”

Herron’s team wasn’t the only one doing the heavy lifting in this heat. Recycling pick-up drivers were also on the clock.

“We do the postal service, and they have a bunch of boxes of cardboard that they recycle and it’s just big pieces of cardboard, so it gets pretty heavy,” said Josh Chavarria, a recycling pickup driver with Good Earth Recycling. “I think I do around 800 to 900 pounds, so that’s pretty laborious. I have a big jug of water that I keep, and I’ll sit in the truck for five to 10 minutes and just blow the A/C. You don’t want to overwork yourself, because that can be dangerous.”

“If it’s just 90 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be very dangerous, but definitely once it starts getting over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, we start to think, ‘Ok, this could be a day where we could have some potential heat-related illness,” said Dr. Brian Kendall, an emergency medicine physician with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat is the number-one weather-related killer in the world, with more than 700 people dying from heat-related illnesses every year in the U.S.

“We’ve had people come in very ill from heat,” Kendall said. “They’ve either gotten to that point of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. That’s our biggest fear when we’re talking about heat-related illness, especially heat stroke, which can be very life-threatening.”

Herron said he’s glad his boss prioritizes hydration by keeping a fridge fully stocked with water nearby for the crew.

“We try to stay safe on the job site and we take breaks when we need to,” Herron said.

Taking breaks is something that Kendall said is a must for all outdoor workers.

“Finding shade, sitting down, resting, drinking water during those breaks is great,” Kendall said. “Using things like a wet towel around your neck, or a fan or mister can really help bring your body temperature down as well. If you start to feel any symptoms whatsoever, as far as nausea or lightheadedness, feeling like you’re sweating way too much or fatigued, take shelter, get inside, get where it’s cool, drink water, and then call it for the day.”

Kendall said if you drink enough water to where you never feel thirsty, that’s a good indicator you’re staying well-hydrated. He recommended staying away from drinks with a lot of sugar, caffeine or alcohol because those can actually dehydrate you.