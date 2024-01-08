LUBBOCK, Texas — As car thefts in Lubbock County continued throughout 2023, EverythingLubbock.com obtained data on car thefts last year from the Lubbock Police Department. Data showed that 10% of auto theft cases ended in arrest, while vehicles were recovered in 73% of cases.

LPD had 1,097 cases reporting a stolen vehicle in 2023. Of those reports, 10% or 117 cases ended in at least one person arrested for vehicle theft.

LPD recovered 73% or 803 of the vehicles stolen in Lubbock within the same year.

Below is a chart of how many vehicles were reported stolen each month of 2023.

LPD said the South Division had the most vehicle thefts in 2023, however, vehicle thefts occurred throughout the city.

Below is a heat map showing the location of vehicle thefts in Lubbock in 2023.