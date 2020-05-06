How Mormon missionaries say they’re impacted by the coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas- Missionaries from ‘The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they have had to find new ways to reach out to people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statton Davis, a missionary with the church, said he and his companion Jake Harward have had to adopt the use of more technology. He said they’ve been posting on Facebook to find service projects to do in the community.

“The trademark thing for missionaries to do is to go door-to-door and knock on people’s doors so that’s definitely been different not being able to do that,” he said.

Harward said not being able to interact in person like he used to has been an adjustment. However, he said there are benefits and drawbacks to the new protocol.

“The pros of technology, is that people are more available it’s just a phone call or chat, you don’t have to travel somewhere,” he said “Some of the cons, you miss that personal interaction that being there in person and I don’t know, it’s different.”

Stanton said regardless of the new challenges brought on by the coronavirus, their mission is still the same.

“What we’re here to do first and foremost is invite other people to come into Christ but we just want people to feel loved,” he said.